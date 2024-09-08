From Being Called a Monkey, To Receiving 1 Cr From CM Revanth

Fame can work in funny ways as the public reception tends to changed immediately after a person becomes successful. In the case of Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, this notion is cent percent applicable.

The para-athlete from Kalleda village, Warangal district in Telangana, secured a bronze medal in the women’s 400m T20 final at the ongoing Paralympics. This historic win has completely changed her life.

However, things weren’t always as smooth for the young para-athlete as she was shockingly called “monkey” by her villagers and neighbors not too long ago. They cruelly made fun of her handicapped physicality.

Her parents Yadhagiri and Jeevanji Dhanalaxmi, recalled how villagers suggested sending their daughter to an orphanage due to her condition.

But everything changed after she won bronze at the Paris Paralympics as she is rightly called a champion now. Recognizing her remarkable story, CM Revanth Reddy has gone the extra mile to reward her.

CM Revanth allocated the young athlete Group-2 level government job, a cash prize of Rs 1 crore, and a 500-yard plot in Warangal. He even announced Rs 10 lakh reward to her coach Ramesh for nurturing her.

From being called a monkey by her own villagers to being recognized by the chief minister of the state Revanth Reddy, the young athlete has come a long way.

