Much Needed Help For Flood Victims

In view of the horrifying floods that swept Vijayawada and nearby areas, the hardships faced by the affected public is beyond measure. One of the many treacherous experiences associated with this is the damage done to everyday electrical appliances.

Due to the flooding, the appliances in the houses that were submerged would be almost completely waterlogged and out of service.

In this context, electrical appliances giant LG has done something very interesting. The company has announced a much-needed supportive initiative that would greatly benefit the victims.

As per the latest communication from LG, the company is offering services at nearly free costs. The company has announced that the appliances that were affected by the floods will be repaired with a 100% discount on labor charges and a 50% discount on spare parts.

Needless to say, the victims would have already suffered due to the extent of the floods and bearing these costs would be a bane. However, LG, thoughtfully has brought in a new mechanism that benefits the victims.

CM Chandrababu had already made it clear that the government will get in touch with the insurance companies and appliances companies to repair automobiles and electrical appliances. In turn with this, LG has announced a generous offer. We wish more companies follow this suit so that there is some sort of respite to the affected families.

Related

Tags LG

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯