Family Dies While Shooting Reels on Railway Track

In a bid to become popular on social media several people are taking up risky shoots and losing their lives.

In one such latest incidents, an entire family has lost life in Uttar Pradesh.

Mohammad Ahmed, 26, Nazrin, 24 and their three-year-old son Abdullah are natives of Laharpur in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh.

They are habituated to making reels for Instagram. The trio went to attend a family function at Kyoti in Lakhimpur Khiri district on Wednesday.

They went on to the railway tracks nearby their relatives’ house on a bike. They were busy shooting for the reels and did not notice that a train was approaching them fast.

All the three of them were crushed under the Lucknow-Mailan passenger.

On information, police rushed to the place and found the cell phone beside the tracks.

They were clicking images and taking reels when the mishap occurred, the police confirmed.

Later, the bodies of the three were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Police filed a case and began inquiry.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯