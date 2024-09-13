International Cricket Stadium Getting Ready In Mangalagiri

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President and Vijayawada MP, Kesineni Sivanath, aka Chinni, stated that the cricket stadium in Mangalagiri would be developed to international standards, making it viable to host international cricket matches in the future.

The Apex Council meeting of the Andhra Cricket Association was held earlier today at the Mangalagiri cricket stadium. The ACA members made key decisions and discussed various aspects of cricket development in Andhra Pradesh.

Kesineni Chinni stated that a sports centre will be set up in Mangalagiri with the support of Mangalagiri MLA Nara Lokesh. He added that, in addition to the existing international stadium in Visakhapatnam, the Mangalagiri stadium will also be developed to meet international standards, making it eligible to host international matches in the future.

He noted that ACA would soon allocate funds to develop basic amenities at the Mangalagiri stadium. Chinni was recently elected as the President of the Andhra Cricket Association.

Last week, Chinni inspected the stadium and pointed out that the construction works happened at a snail’s pace in the last five years due to the negligence of the previous government and contractor. He asserted that the current ACA body, in association with the government, would make sure to complete work as soon as possible.

