Richest Indian cities: Hyd and Vizag find a place!

India has been witnessing a rise in billionaires, and many Indian cities are also experiencing a growth in wealth. India’s financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the richest city in the country with a GDP of USD 310 billion.

The national capital, Delhi, stands second on the list with a GDP of USD 293 billion, contributing about 4.94 percent to the country’s GDP, which is significant. Surprisingly, Kolkata is third on the list with a GDP of USD 150 billion, contributing 1.05 percent to the country’s GDP.

South Indian cities Bengaluru and Chennai follow, with GDPs of USD 110 billion and USD 78.6 billion, respectively.

The capital of Telangana, Hyderabad, is in the sixth spot with a GDP of USD 75 billion, while another city from Andhra Pradesh, Vizag, occupies the tenth position with a GDP of USD 48.5 billion. Both cities contribute 1.24 percent and 0.44 percent to the country’s GDP, respectively.

