Once Again, Heavy rain warning for Telangana

After a few days of sun and clear skies, it looks like Telangana is going to be swept by a new wave of monsoons. The daily bulletin of the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has issued a “heavy rains” warning for 11 districts of Telangana.

Heavy rains are expected to occur in isolated areas in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet districts.

On the subject of Hyderabad’s rains however, IMD has mentioned that the twin city region will see light to moderate rains with cloudy skies for the next 24 hours.

However, popular internet weather expert Telangana Weatherman has tweeted the complete opposite, stating that Hyderabad will see “widespread storms” in the next 24 hours. Hyderabad had already seen spells of both light and intense rains over the past weekend.

