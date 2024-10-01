150 Police Officers Search Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation

A petition filed by the father of two women who have been living at the foundation led to the court order for a search at Sadhguru’s Isha foundation.

A battalion of 150 police officers launched a search operation at Isha Foundation’s ashram in Thondamuthur. Earlier the Madras High Court sought a report on all criminal cases registered aganst the foundation.

The Isha Yoga Centre responded to the search operation in a statement saying, ‘As per the court order, the police, including the SP, have come to the Isha Yoga Center for a general inquiry. They are inquiring with residents and volunteers, understanding the lifestyle, understanding how they come in and stay, etc,’.

A retired professor Dr S Kamaraj filed a complaint claiming that his two daughters Geetha Kamaraj (42) and Latha Kamaraj (39) were being held captive at the foundation in Coimbatore. He alleged that the Isha Foundation was brainwashing individuals and converting them into monks. He lso alleged that their contact with families is retricted. The two daughters of the professor were present in court and submitted that they were staying at the center of their own volition and denied the compulsion or detention.

The court questioned the founder godman Jaggi Vasudev on why Jaggi is encouraging other young women to shave their heads and live as hermits at his yoga centres while his own daughter is married and well-settled.

