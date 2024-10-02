US: Bank Of America Outage, Customers See Zero Balance!

A large number of Bank Of America customers have been reportedly experiencing an online outage that resulted in ATM issues, and trouble logging in to online banking and mobile banking.

More than 20,000 customers reported issues with Bank Of America’s net banking systems by 12 pm EDT on the Downdetector website on Wednesday.

Many even complained on social media that they saw a $0 balance after logging into their accounts. They could not connect to the bank because the customer service lines were down.

Bank Of America has not announced the reason for the outage yet.

Tags Bank Of America Outage

