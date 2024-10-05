Online Betting Kills 3 Family Members In Telangana

Of late, we are seeing increased cases of fatalities due to online betting and gaming. The youth is getting spoilt by the online gaming culture as they tend to run after easy money through betting, only to find themselves in extreme crisis sooner or later.

In one such incident, online gaming has killed three members from the same family in Telangana. This heartbreaking incident happened in Odeepalli, Nizamabad, Telangana.

Going into the story, Dinesh, a youngster got addicted to online betting and quickly became a habitual gambler. Shockingly, he took Rs 30 lakh in loans to fuel his gambling desire and ended up in severe distress.

Unable to bear the financial load, Satish committed suicide. His parents, who are farmers by profession were unable to bear the load either as the volume of the loans their son took superseded all of their lands combined. Unable to repay the loans, the parents too committed suicide.

Shockingly, Suresh’s gambling habits claimed three lives including those of his parents and that of his own. This is another example to youngsters out there to be done with online gambling.

