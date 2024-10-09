US: This Is What Hurricane Milton Looks Like From Space!

The strong Category 4 storm, Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday on Florida’s Central Gulf Coast. It could be one of the most destructive storms on record.

Milton is growing in size and the tropical-storm-force winds expanded from 105 miles to 125 miles from it center in the last 24 hours. The storm’s outer bands have already arrived and force winds and heavy rain will come by this afternoon.

The International Space Station NASA astronaut Matthew Dominicl took a picture of Hurricane Milton and showed what it looks like from space.

Timelapse flying by Hurricane Milton today about 2 hours ago. Storm looks bigger but less symmetric than yesterday.



1/2000 sec, f8, 14mm, ISO 500, 0.5 sec interval, 30fps pic.twitter.com/XUjQEJPOGg — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 9, 2024

He wrote, ‘We flew over Hurricane Milton again today about an hour ago. It was not as symmetric as yesterday but it appeared larger today.

Florida officials said it was the 11th hour to evacuate and urged residents to get out while there was still time on Wednesday morning.

We flew over Hurricane Milton again today about an hour ago. It was not as symmetric as yesterday but it appeared larger today. pic.twitter.com/373GWmNcA6 — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 9, 2024

Related

Tags Hurricane Milton Florida Hurricane Milton Space

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯