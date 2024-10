Ratan Tata is reportedly in critical condition at a Mumbai hospital. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons is receiving intensive care.

Ratan Tata, 86 assured all that he was undergoing routine medical investigations related to his age.

Earlier on Monday, he stated that there is no cause for concern and urged everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation.

Ratan Tata has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital as per reports.

