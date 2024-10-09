Anand Mahindra’s Heartfelt Goodbye To Ratan Tata

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, and Tech Mahindra wrote a heartfelt message for Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 due to health related ailments.

I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.



India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.

And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.



Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable.… pic.twitter.com/ujJC2ehTTs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 9, 2024

With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community.

Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T

You will not be forgotten.

Because Legends never die…

Om Shanti

🙏🏽

Anand Mahindra wished Ratan Tata with some throwback pictures on his birthday last year.

Many Happy returns of the day to @RNTata2000 and my best wishes for his health & happiness. My best encounters with him were always at the Auto Expo in Delhi at either the Tata Motors Pavilion or ours. Cars are a common source of passion & enjoyment… pic.twitter.com/ixKRnoyvdI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 28, 2022

