10 Best Quotes From Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, credited with transforming the Tata Group as a global brand to reckon with, lived a life of solitude. He remained a bachelor for lifetime. He ran the Tata conglomerate successfully forv20 years being at the helm of affairs as its chairman.

Despite being born with a silver spoon, he always remained humble and grounded, never losing his identity.

Having led an incredible life, he could identify some facts and truth that defined human existence. Here are a few of his inspiring quotes that will continue to encourage humans to live life in full stride.

1. None can destroy iron, but its own rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but their own mindset can.

2. Take the stones people throw at you and use them to build a monument.

3. Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line, even in an ECG, means we are not alive.

4. If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together.

5. Leadership is not about being in charge. It is about taking care of those in your charge.

6. Empathy and kindness are the greatest strengths a leader can possess.

7. Success is not measured by the position you hold, but by the impact you have on others.

8. I don’t believe in leaving things to luck. I believe in hard work and preparation.

9. I don’t believe in taking the right decisions, I take decisions and then make them right.

10. The day I can’t do something for myself, will be the day I pack my bags and leave….

True to the last quote, he left the world after age-related ailments gained hold on him.

