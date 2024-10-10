Shantanu Naidu – The Best Friend Of Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata’s name resonates with humility; no greater philanthropist exists than him in the current era. Hence, his demise also brought the curtains down for an era that can never be repeated in history. The man will be remembered for his gentlemanly nature, and as he leaves a great legacy behind us, we spare a moment for his millennial friend, Shantanu Naidu.

Everyone knows that Ratan Tata is extremely close with Shantanu Naidu. Whenever Ratan goes, Shantanu follows him. According to official records, Shantanu is the general manager of Ratan Tata’s office at the Tata group. He joined Ratan Tata in 2014 and has been working ever since.

The first meeting between Ratan Tata and Shantanu Naidu occurred when Shantanu worked for an NGO. Shantanu’s project about providing food for stray dogs caught the attention of Ratan Tata, who immediately decided to invest in the project. In fact, Shantanu was also working as a design engineer at one of the Tata businesses when Ratan Tata spotted him. The duo’s love for animals brought them together.

Tata, in his late 70s, found his true friendship in Shantanu, who was in his early twenties. Together, their journey often caught the attention of the Internet. Motopwas is the project that Shantanu developed to protect stray dogs from accidents, and Ratan Tata backed the project.

In 201, Shantanu went to the USA to pursue an MBA degree from Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management. He earned the Hemmeter Entrepreneurship Award and the Johnson Leadership Case Competition. After returning, Ratan Tata offered to work for Shantanu at his office. It was the beginning of a great journey.

After joining Ratan Tata as his assistant, Shantanu used to attend all meetings with him and take notes. He also used to give feedback on new startups Ratan Tata was investing in. In the process, he set up Ratan Tata’s Instagram account as well. The first time the duo caught attention for their friendship was during one of Ratan Tata’s birthday celebrations a few years ago.

Then came the startup Goodfellows, a venture founded for the elderly. Ratan Tata supported this start-up, which will support those who are elderly and have no companions. The company has a net worth of 5 crore rupees now.

Shantanu Naidu also penned a short memory of his life with Ratan Tata and named it as “I Came Upon a Lighthouse,” which was released in 2021.

In his tribute to bidding goodbye to Ratan Tata, Shantanu wrote, “The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love.”

