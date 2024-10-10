Ratan Tata Cremated With State Honors

India has bid farewell to its much-loved industrialist and famed philanthropist Ratan Tata today as he was laid to rest with state honors by the government of Maharashtra.

Ratan Tata’s funeral took place in accordance with the practices of the Parsi community. He was cremated in an electric crematorium in Worli a few minutes back.

#RatanTata was given a ceremonial guard of honour by the #Mumbai Police after his mortal remains were brought to a crematorium in Worli for final rites on Thursday evening.



Union Home Minister #AmitShah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis,… pic.twitter.com/R14YszmP9T — The Hindu (@the_hindu) October 10, 2024

On the sad occasion, Maharashtra canceled all entertainment events today to pay final respects to the legendary industrialist.

The Indian Tricolour flags on all of the government offices in Maharashtra flown at half-mast as a show of respect.

