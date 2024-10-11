US: Watch Northern Lights On Thursday And Friday Night

An aurora also commonly known as the northern lights is a display of brilliant lights in dynamic patterns covering the entire sky. This rare appearance is happening in many parts of the USA tonight and tomorrow night.

The northern lights appeared in Massachusetts, New York, South Carolina, Nebraska, Iowa, Alabama, and Northern California.

Far from the most spectacular photos on here tonight, but the view from Northern Virginia. I wasn't convinced I was seeing anything, until I checked the short video. #northernlights pic.twitter.com/5riHuxB7u1 — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) October 11, 2024

People in many parts of the USA have captured the beautiful lights and have been sharing them on social media on Thursday night.

AURORA TIMELAPSE over Bug Light. Towards the end you can see a huge cruise ship, the Celebrity Eclipse, leaving Portland. They're going to have an incredible night at sea. #aurora #auroraborealis #northernlights @CelebrityCruise pic.twitter.com/yvk7pktPKF — Rob Wright Images 🌻 (@RobWrightImages) October 11, 2024

The geomagnetic storm was created by an explosion of solar particles and emerged on the sun, which is called coronal mass ejection. This fast-moving ejection hit Earth at nearly 1.5 million mph causing the widespread aurora.

The sky is coming alive with vibrant colors as the #Aurora takes over right after sunset.

Let’s see what surprises this magical night has in store!#northernlights #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/dgLdqrgFma — Calgary Observer (@CalgaryObserver) October 11, 2024

