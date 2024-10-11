US: Watch Northern Lights On Thursday And Friday Night

An aurora also commonly known as the northern lights is a display of brilliant lights in dynamic patterns covering the entire sky. This rare appearance is happening in many parts of the USA tonight and tomorrow night.
The northern lights appeared in Massachusetts, New York, South Carolina, Nebraska, Iowa, Alabama, and Northern California.
People in many parts of the USA have captured the beautiful lights and have been sharing them on social media on Thursday night.
The geomagnetic storm was created by an explosion of solar particles and emerged on the sun, which is called coronal mass ejection. This fast-moving ejection hit Earth at nearly 1.5 million mph causing the widespread aurora.
