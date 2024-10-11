US Elections: AR Rahman’s Live Concert For Kamala Harris?

International music composer and the favorite musician of millions of Indians, AR Rahman will be performing at a live music concert to celebrate Kamala Harris’ candidacy for US President.

An Indian-American fundraiser ‘The Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund announced it. They are endorsing the US Vice President for the upcoming election next month.

“A very special evening with A R Rahman. Join A R Rahman to celebrate the historic candidacy of Kamala Harris for President with a world-class live music concert streamed straight to your home,” the AAPI Victory Fund announced.

However, there is no date set for the event and AR Rahman has not posted or said anything about it yet on his social media.

COMING SOON: A Very Special Evening with A. R. RAHMAN!



Join @arrahman to celebrate the historic candidacy of Kamala Harris for President with a world-class live music concert streamed straight to your home. Sign up to see #ARRahman at https://t.co/yES0GmrS0C pic.twitter.com/abf8fWbcWx — AAPI Victory Fund (@AAPIVictoryFund) October 10, 2024

