Private Videos Leaked? Actress Says ‘Enjoy’

Social media is a hostile place and there are multiple instances of leaked private videos of celebrities surfacing on on social media and going viral. In one such related incident, Tamil actress and Bigg Boss fame Oviya has started to hod the limelight now.

In an interesting incident that has started to grab eyeballs, Oviya gave a bold reply to a social media user who claimed that a private video of her had been leaked online.

This social media user commented “A 17-second video of you has leaked madam” and Oviya replied “Enjoy”. She even reacted to a couple of other posts which claimed that her private video had leaked online. She seemed surprisingly unbothered and sarcastic about these series of events.

While there is no leaked video in public circulation on social media, this topic has caught attention all over. As a matter of fact, the tag “#OviyaLeaked” is trending India-wide on Twitter.

Many expected Oviya to be gutted by the fact that there is a lot of attention on her private video getting leaked. But the actress is fairly sportive about the same and she is even passing satires on the same. This sure is one interesting reaction to a breach of privacy.

