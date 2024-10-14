Baba Shot Dead: Bishnoi’s Warning To Salman Khan!

In a fateful incident, senior politician Baba Siddique who shares a close rapport with Bollywood star Salman Khan was shot dead in Mumbai two nights ago. The notorious Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the shooting and they have in turn delivered a strong warning to Salman.

Soon after the murder, a member who is believed to be associated with the Bishnoi gang wrote on Facebook that anyone who is close to Salman Khan or Dawood Ibrahim is their enemy. They cited Baba Siddique’s murder as a testament of their warning as they claimed that the politician shared close ties with both Salman and Dawood.

For those wondering about the Bishnoi gang, it is operated by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is based out of Rajasthan. The reason behind the gang’s enmity with Salman Khan dates all the way back to 1998.

The Bishnoi gang intends to kill Salman Khan because of his alleged involvement in shooting blackbucks at Bawad in Mathania near Jodhpur in September 1998, during the filming of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. This Rajasthani community sees blackbuck as a presence of divinity and got rattled by Salman’s shooting incident.

Ever since, the Bishnoi gang had been giving warning to Salman and they even shot at the walls of the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai, where Salman stays. They vow to eliminate him, and in an attempt to threaten him, the gange is now claiming responsibility for murdering Baba Siddique who is close to Salman.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯