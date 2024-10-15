‘I, Robot’ Director Accused Elon Musk Of Copying His Designs

Elon Musk unveiled the ‘Optimus Robots at the Tesla event last week where he also revealed the Cybercabs and 20-person driverless Robovans.

The images and videos of the event are all over and I, Robot movie director Alex Proyas alleged that Elon Musk’s new robots look like the robots in his movie and that the designs were copied.

The 2004 Sci-fi action film has Will Smith as a homicide detective who is against the humanoid robots.

Not just the robots, but the Cybercab and the Robovan also resemble the vehicles in ‘I, Robot’ movie and Musk literally named the event ‘We, Robot’.

Alexa Proyas tweeted ‘Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please? #ElonMusk #Elon_Musk’.

