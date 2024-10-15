Floods: Genius Idea To Save Cars And Bikes

Chennai is usually one of the worst-hit cities during the time of floods. The city has historically observed fatally destructive floods which resulted in loss of life, property and automobiles.

Sadly, Chennai is again observing a similar rainfall pattern in the city premises, with the majority of the urbane pockets getting flooded up already. In this context, the citizens have come up with an ingenious idea to save their cars and bikes from flood damage.

Chennai people parked vehicles on flyover to escape from water logging ✅ #Chennai pic.twitter.com/he3iH8vnNk — Vizag weatherman🇮🇳 (@KiranWeatherman) October 15, 2024

In a set of viral videos, we see Chennai citizens parking their cars on flyovers and higher roads. This is the ensure their cars are high above ground level and there is no risk of flooding damage.

This really is an ingenious idea and it is being used extensively in the Chennai premises this year. Hundreds of cars are being parked on the sides of flyovers.

Chennai people parking their bikes & bullets inside houses and corridors of top floors in advance before #ChennaiFloods conditions! 😃🔥#ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/aTBteayuhs — Deepu (@deepu_drops) October 15, 2024

Chennai police are imposing fines on such parks as they obstruct daily traffic but owners are ready to pay these fines instead of the flooding damage costs which are usually in lakhs.

As for bikes, Chennai citizens are reportedly taking their two-wheelers into first floors or higher floors through elevators. This is another clever way to avoid flooding that usually happens on ground floor.

