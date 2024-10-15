Comedian In Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Hit List

Politician Baba Siddhique’s assassination has left Bollywood in shock. Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as a suspect in the assassination of Baba Siddique.

The police are now suspecting that Bishnoi’s hit list has Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s name on top and he might be the next target for Bishnoi’s gang. Munawar Faruqui has been given security.

The police arrested three suspected members of the gang since Saturday night when Siddique was shot and killed. The hit list reportedly has several prominent names including the comedian and Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar has faced allegations from Hindu groups that he has hurt their sentiments in one of his shows and he was even jailed for a month for making jokes about Hindu deities.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯