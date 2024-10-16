US: Three Telugu People Killed In Texas Accident

A fiery two-vehicle car crash near Randolph in Fannin County on Monday evening killed five people. Reports say that there were three Telugu persons in the accident including a woman.

The names were not officially revealed yet, but the reports suggest they are Gopi, Shiva, and Haritha.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the latest accident happened around 6:45 p.m. on State Highway 121 near County Road 4165, about six miles south of Bonham.

The two vehicles had a head-on collision when the southbound vehicle is believed to have tried to pass traffic in a no-passing zone and struck a northbound vehicle. Both vehicles caught fire.

One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Related

Tags Texas Accident Texas Telugus dead Texas Two Vehicle Accident

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯