One of the most popular boy bands back in the day, One Direction is widely regarded as one of the most influential group in the modern day musical scene. This band had a cult following in the previous decade before the five boys associated with it decided to part ways.

Now, in a major shocker to the followers of One Direction, one of its lead singers and talented musician Liam Payne has been found dead at a hotel in Buenos Aeris, Argentina.

The 31-year-old singer was found in a lifeless condition outside an elite hotel in the city as he reportedly fell from the 3rd flood. “Aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.” The police were explained to by the neighbourhood who had arrived at the scene after hearing a big thud.

The emergency crew who arrived at the spot announced that the British singer had sadly succumbed to the injuries of the fall.

This passing has shaken up the musical industry and the leading players in the global scene are extending their condolences.

Spotify tweeted, “We are deeply saddened by the news of Liam Payne’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the many fans who loved and supported him.”

