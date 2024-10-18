Viral Video: Leopard Spotted Near Miyapur Metro Station

A leopard sighting in Miyapur sent tremors across the city of Hyderabad on Friday night. A video showing a leopard roaming behind the Miyapur Metro Station went viral on social media.

The local police and forest officials arrived at the area to find the leopard tracks and understand the situation.

The principal chief conservator of forests RM Dobriyal said the teams have been dispatched after the video surfaced online. The officials have been assessing the situation.

The viral video of a leopard behind Miyapur Metro Station caused panic among the commuters and residents nearby.

Related

Tags Leopard Hyderabad Miyapur Leopard Miyapur Metro Station

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯