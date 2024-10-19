Sleazy Secrets: Hyd Pub Using Women to Lure Customers!

More sleaze is unfolding at the bars in Hyderabad. Women are trying to fit into several roles so as to earn money at the pubs.

Over 42 women and 100 youth were arrested during raids on TOS Pub in Banjara Hills area by the Taskforce sleuths on Friday night.

The pub management is offering lucrative jobs to women. They can earn few thousands for working just few hours during weekends, when there would be heavy rush at the pub.

The women are also being given targets to meet as they try to act that they are giving company to the customers during boozing so that the latter make more bill.

However, the pub management advised the women to just consume soft drinks while encouraging customers to booze. The women are also being advised to trap the male customers so that they would shell out more bucks.

Women staff also call the customers on phone and invite them to the pub, apart from encouraging customers to make hefty bills and also get involved in explicit dance moves for more commission than the rest.

It is learnt that the police had asked the parents of the youth and the women to approach the Banjara Hills police station with their respective Aadhaar numbers.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯