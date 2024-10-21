‘New Disease’ – VP Jagdeep On Students Going Aborad

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in his recent speech pointed out the student’s new frenzy to study abroad.

Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the concerns about the growing trend of Indian students going aborad for higher education. He called it a ‘forex drain and brain drain’, indicating the harm it does to the country’s economy and educational prospects. He questioned if it is chasing the dream or just following the crowd.

Many students are heading abroad for higher education without properly assessing the instritutions or countries they are going to. ‘There is this new disease among children – that of going abroad for higher education. The children between 18-25 ages are seeing it as a new dream. More than 1.35 million students went aborad in 2024 and this has cost India approximately 6 million US in foreign exchange.

Dhankhar urged instritutions to make thier students aware of the situation aborad, ‘Imagine if USD 6 billion is funnelled into improving the infrastructure of educational institutions where we will stand’, he said. Dhankhar alsed the educational institutions and industry leaders to raise awareness among students about the growing range of opportunities in India.

Meanwhile, the comments from Jagdeep have gone viral and the netizens are adding to the context by revealing the facy that the daughter of VP Jagdeep Dhankhar graduated from Beever college (now Arcadia Universty) in USA. She had summer courses in the UK, Italy and Australia.

