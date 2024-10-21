Don’t Fly Air India From Nov 1-19 – Khalistani Terrorist Warns

In a shocking update, a Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Monday warned passengers not to fly on Air India flights from November 1 to 19.

Citing the 40th anniversary of the anti-Sikh riots, Pannun warns of attack. He asserted that an attack could take place on an Air India flight during the mentioned dates.

Pannun issued a similar threat around the same time last year. India and Canada are engaged in a diplomatic row following Canada’s allegations of India targeting Khalistani elements in the country, including the murder of another terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Pannun in 2023 November released a video claiming that Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport would be renamed and would remain closed on November 19. In December last year, Pannun also threatened to attack Parliament before December 13th. Pannun has been designated as a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs since July 2020.

On October 17, the US charged a former officer of India’s RAW for allegedly directing a foiled plot to murder Pannun and India rubbished the allegations.

Tags Air India Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

