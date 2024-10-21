Person Who Issued Death Threat To Salman Khan Apologizes!

Baba Siddique, the Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on the 12th of October outside his son’s office in Bandra of Mumbai. A person claiming to be gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member took responsibility for the murder. However, the Mumbai Traffic police received an anonymous message, which is a death threat to Salman Khan.

Soon after the demise of Baba Siddique and Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member claiming responsibility, the Salman-Bishnoi controversy came to light. The message caught severe attention in this regard, demanding a special investigation to nab the offender.

“Don’t take it lightly; if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he will have to pay ₹5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique’s,” the sender claimed, reportedly in his message.

Now, in a shocking development, the sender admitted that the threat was sent by mistake and apologized for it. The Mumbai Police determined that the location of the sender is in Jharkhand and the investigation is underway.

