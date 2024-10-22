Yellow Alert: WFH Recommendation On Oct 23 In Bengaluru

The Meteorological Department issued a Yellow Alert in Bengaluru Urban on October 23 due to excessive rainfall.

The Karnataka government recommended that IT-BT and private companies allow employees to work from home (WFH) on Wednesday, October 23.

Bengaluru district commissioner announced a holiday for all Anganwadi centers and private and government schools. The government has directed schools to conduct extra classes on Saturdays or Sundays to make up for the lost teaching time.

The Yellow Warning for Bengaluru Urban is effective from 1:30 PM from October 22 to 8:30 AM IST on October 23. The warning indicates potentially severe weather conditions due to heavy rainfall.

