Happiest Country In World: US 10th, Where Is India?

A country is only as good as the wellness and happiness of its residents. In this context, the latest report from media giant Ray Dalio claims that India is ranked last in the list of major countries when it comes to the happiness index.

To analyze the happiness of leading nations, Dalio looked at the following metrics:

Share of Population Reported Happy

Reported Life Satisfaction (1-10)

Share of Population Reported Daily Enjoyment

Share of Population Reports Having Good Social Support Network

Suicide Rate (Per 100,000 People)

As mentioned in the list by Dalio, UK is the happiest country in the world with a happiness index of 1.65 while Indonesia ranks second with a 1.58 index.

US ranks 10 on the list, which is frankly surprising considering the economic strength and social wellness that are often associated with the country.

Shockingly, India comes last on the list, indicating that the public here in the country is least happy among all of the 24 leading nations that were indexed.

India ranks last, likely due to widespread distrust in institutions, income inequality, and limited social mobility, the report read.

While economic opportunity and education can certainly enhance people’s well-being, happiness is often assessed through different lenses. These include ‘inner’ factors like personal harmony and ‘outer’ factors such as social interactions, as well as a ‘task’ focus, such as finding fulfillment in work.

