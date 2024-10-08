Mexico Mayor’s Decapitated Head Found On His Car

In a shocking incident, the decapitated head of a mayor in Mexico was found atop his car. He is the second official to be murdered in Guerrero’s capital in less than a week.

Images of Arcos’ severed head atop a white pick-up truck have been circulating on social media.

Alejandro Arcos, the 43-year-old mayor of the city of Chilpancingo took charge only six days back. His body was found inside his pickup truck Sunday night and his head was kept on top of the vehicle.

Last week, a new government secretary Francisco Tapia was shot and killed. At least six candidates for public offices were killed in Guerrero leading up to Mexico’s June elections.

Chilpancingo is known for violent organized crime conflicts. He was reportedly decapitated by drug gangs.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯