Trivikram’s ‘Concept’ For Allu Arjun, What Could It Be?

Mega-producer Bunny Vas truly relieved Mega fans about many ongoing topics around Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2, Chiranjeevi, and more. Apart from the much-needed clarity on controversial things, the one that caught the attention of Allu Arjun’s fans is the movie with Trivikram.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram have done three films together so far and the latest one ended up as a big blockbuster Ala Vaikuntapurram Lo. The movie had many positives that overshadowed the routine family theme from Trivikram. Well, it bounced back big with Guntur Kaaram pushing Trivikram to let his ‘family’ themed stories aside.

According to Bunny Vas, the line is fixed for the Trivikram-Allu Arjun movie and he calls it a ‘concept’ more than a story. The huge budgeted movie appears to be taking at least 18 months for pre-production alone. While Trivikram has been struggling to come out of his ‘Attarintiki Daredi’ template for a long time, many are wondering if he really has written something far from that sort for this pan-India movie.

Looking at Trivikram’s filmography it would be hard to imagine what Trivikram is coming up with. Looking at the budget hype and Pan-India plans, Trivikram’s line must be so extraordinary that it impressed Allu Arjun, that too after his Pushpa 2. The fans are hoping that it would not be a sophisticated family story again involving reuniting the detached family members.

Tags Trivikram Allu Arjun

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯