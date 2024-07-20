Siddu Jonnalagadda Commencing Telusu Kada

People Media Factory is known for making big-budget films with stars. They will next be making a rom-com Telusu Kada with the very talented Siddu Jonnalagadda with stylist Neeraja Kona wielding the megaphone.

The makers are gearing up to commence the regular shoot of the movie. The first schedule of the movie begins in Hyderabad and it will continue for one month. Alongside Siddu, the other prominent cast of the movie will participate in the shoot, as the makers will be canning important scenes in the schedule.

Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty are the leading ladies opposite Siddu, while Viva Harsha is cast for a crucial role. Telusu Kada is not just a story between a boy and a girl, but a story of friendship, family, sacrifice, self-love, and more.

S Thaman, Gnana Shekar, and Naveen Nooli will handle the music, cinematography, and editing of the movie respectively.

Tags Siddu Jonnalagadda

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯