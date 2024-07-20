SS Not A Teaser: Krishna Vs Narakasura!

Lord Sri Krishna attacked the Asura King Narakasura, riding his mount Garuda with his wife Satyabhama. People believe that there is someone to protect them, whenever they are troubled by Asuras like Narakasura. The film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is about the battle between the merciless police officer SJ Suryah and the good, yet aggressive youngster played by Nani.

The makers who previously introduced Nani’s character through a special video have come up with a new video to introduce SJ Surah’s character on his birthday. It was a good idea by the director Vivek Athreya to introduce the main characters from the movie concerning characters from Puranas. A stage is perfectly set for the combat between these two fierce characters.

It’s a feast to see two powerhouses of talents together on screen and fighting it out for their own reasons. Nani and SJ Suryah brought authority to their respective roles with their power-packed performances. Priyanka Mohan appeared in a role that represents Satyabhama.

The technical finesse with exceptional camera work by Murali G and lively score by Jakes Bejoy makes the narrative extra fetching. The production standards are also very solid. The buzz reaches new heights with this Not A Teaser giving high to the viewers.

The film produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari is slated for release on August 29th.

Tags Nani Saripoda sanivaram teaser

