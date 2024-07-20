Nawazuddin Feels Guilty For Doing Rajinikanth Film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of Bollywood’s renowned actors. His recent comments have stirred quite a buzz among fans. Nawazuddin revealed that he took up roles in South Indian films primarily for the higher pay, even accepting a role in superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta for this reason. He admitted feeling guilty about this.

Looking closely at his performance in Saindhav with Venkatesh, Nawazuddin’s words seem to ring true. His struggle with the language is apparent in his performance in Petta. However, he rectified the same with Saindhav.

He candidly expressed that he felt like he was merely making an advertisement and wouldn’t have taken the roles if not for the money, when he was approached with a role in Petta.

Nawazuddin has expressed regret over not mastering the language and a desire to change this going forward in Petta. Even when Sailesh approached Nawaz for Saindhav, the first thing the duo discussed is that Nawaz should dub for the role.

Though Saindhav didn’t perform as expected, a super hit would undoubtedly have brought more opportunities his way. Fans are hopeful that Nawazuddin Siddiqui, currently busy with various movies and web series, will soon be part of another exciting Telugu film.

