Is ‘Bad Newz’ A ‘Good News’ For Bollywood?

Especially for Bollywood which isn’t tasting big successes these days other than ‘Munjya’ and the big saviour “Kalki 2898 AD”, another film should give them a sigh of relief. Then came, Vicky Kaushal’s latest release, ‘Bad Newz,’ featuring ‘Animal’ fame beauty Tripti Dimri as the main lead, which got all the attention.

Releasing the other day, ‘Bad Newz’ got good to average reviews from noted critics and raked in a solid ₹8.6+ crore ‘nett’ on its opening day, cementing its position as Vicky Kaushal’s career-best opener.

This good opening, compared to many star movies that failed these days, could be attributed to its impactful trailer and the hugely popular song ‘Tauba Tauba’. Trade analysts predict that ‘Bad Newz’ could collect ₹30+ crores in its opening weekend, and if that happens, surely Hindi industry might get some relief for sure.

The success of ‘Bad Newz’, in case if scores anywhere between ₹75-100 crores even, will bring much-needed ‘good news’ for the Bollywood industry. Quality content coupled with the power of effective marketing and promotion will always work, and this movie is another example of that. Lets see what happens in the full run of this film.

