One Pushpa Left, Five Films Took The Slot

The upcoming Independence Day weekend in August 2024 will see a massive clash of films at the box office after “Pushpa 2” avoided this date and got pushed to December. With a four-day holiday starting Thursday, many films are locking only this date, leaving so many good dates now.

Several films are set to release on August 15, with Ram Pothineni’s “Double Smart”, directed by Puri Jagannadh being the prime contender. The film has generated excitement with its songs and glamour so far, and the director is said to have carved out a B-C centre paradise. Though unconfirmed, reports are doing rounds that Ravi Teja’s “Mr Bachhan” is also anticipated for release on August 15th. With Harish Shankar known for carving proper mass films and newcomer heroine Bhagyashree Bhorse’s glamour taking youths by storm already, this film will also garner huge attention.

‘Aay’, produced by Geetha Arts 2, is also in the spotlight. This film is crucial for Jr NTR’s brother-in-law, Naveen Narne, who is looking to make a mark and Bunny Vasu is making sure to get ample promotions and huge screens for the movie. Another contender is the small-budgeted film “35 Chinna Katha Kaadhu”, featuring Niveda Thomas, which is being marketed as a family-friendly entertainer.

In addition to these, Tamil dubbed film, Vikram’s “Thangalan”, carved out by the super-talented Pa.Ranjith is also in the fray. With its trailer generating considerable buzz among moviegoers the movie might get a terrific opening, but the rest of the show depends only on the content.

Just the exit of one “Pushpa 2” led to the occupying of the date by almost a half-dozen popular names, while there are 4-5 other small films also locking the same date of August 15th. We have to see how many of them will taste victory.

