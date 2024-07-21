Happy B’Day Kara Mummy!

Ram Charan celebrated Upasana’s birthday in a special way on Saturday, July 20. He gave her a new name as a fun gesture. Instead of calling her Upasana directly, he jokingly referred to her as ‘Kara Mummy’ in his birthday wishes.

Ram Charan shared a picture of them together on Instagram, captioning it with this playful nickname. Upasana responded with appreciation, thanking him for his superb selfie skills.

This post quickly became popular on social media, with many movie stars, fans, and netizens sending their birthday wishes to Upasana.

