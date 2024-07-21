Nani Focusing Back-to-Back Mass-Action Movies!

Talented hero, Natural Star, is one among his contemporaries who is constantly delivering note-worthy and money-spinning projects at the box office. Though he tried his hand at mass movies earlier, they didn’t work, but then, “Dasara” came and changed his thought process forever it looks like.

While the actor has some exciting new movies coming up that feature different stories and themes, most of them are mass-action films only.

His upcoming film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya, tells the story of a protagonist who is normally non-violent but becomes violent every Saturday. Already released teasers promised a lot of violence only.

Another project is an untitled gangster drama directed by Dasara fame director Srikanth Odela. Set in Secunderabad backdrop, this film dives into the world of crime and the challenges faced by those involved in it.

Lastly, Nani will star in Sailesh Kolanu’s superhit cop franchise, HIT sequel, the third part of the popular crime thriller series. In this film, he plays a dedicated cop dealing with tough situations. And if Nani also picks up Sujith’s movie, it will be a violent story where the hero turns to non-violence towards the end.

Well, though he has different films in the offing, most of them are action-packed movies only. And if they continue to impress the audience, surely Nani’s box-office range will shift to quite a high.

Tags Nani Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

