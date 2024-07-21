Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan Announces Independence War

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and the gorgeous Bhagyashri Borse will be seen as the lead pair in Harish Shankar’s new directorial venture Mr Bachchan. The film’s musical festival began recently with the first single Sitar which became an instant chartbuster.

Mr Bachchan announced the Independence Day war. This mass and action entertainer will be competing at the box office, along with Double ISMART and a few other movies. It’s official that the movie is coming on August 15th, whereas the premieres will be held on August 14th. Raksha Bandhan on the 19th (Monday) will be a double advantage for the film. Sitting in the chair, Ravi Teja appears in an all-white costume in the release date poster.

The movie produced by People Media Factory features Bhagyashri Borse playing the lead actress opposite Ravi Teja. The duo shared a sizzling romantic chemistry in the first single.

As the movie is coming in less than a month, the makers will up the game in promotions.

