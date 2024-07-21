Trivikram Will Be Free Only After Pawan’s Films

There are new developments regarding director Trivikram Srinivas and his upcoming projects. Recently, Bunny Vasu hinted that Allu Arjun’s next film would be directed by Trivikram. However, it has come to light that Trivikram will not focus on this project until he finishes working on films with Pawan Kalyan.

A reliable top source close to Guruji’s team revealed that Pawan Kalyan has entrusted Trivikram with overseeing his pending films, which include #OG, “Ustaad,” and “Hari Hara Veera Mallu.” Trivikram will be actively coordinating with the directors and producers of these films to ensure they are completed on time. He will also determine how many days of work Pawan will need and when he will be available.

Only after these three projects reach completion will Trivikram turn his attention to his own directorial ventures. This approach shows Trivikram’s commitment to Pawan Kalyan and his projects, indicating that fans may need to wait a bit longer for the next Allu Arjun film directed by Trivikram.

