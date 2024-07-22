Sushanth Singh’s GF Starts Her ‘Chapter 2’

After a difficult time following the tragic death of her former boyfriend, hero Sushant Singh Rajput, in June 2020, heroine Rhea Chakraborty is changing her path and coming out of her shell. While his death led to a lot of media attention and legal issues for Rhea, it also made sure that there were no big acting offers for her in Bollywood.

Rhea Chakraborty has started a new chapter in her life by launching her podcast called “Chapter 2”, and confirmed, “Ok, people are confused about what I do for a living anymore. I am not acting in films; I do other things, I do motivational speaking and that’s how I earn my money”. In the first episode of her podcast, she talks with actress Sushmita Sen about her journey of self-discovery and how she has grown stronger despite facing intense public scrutiny.

As everybody knows her Chapter 1, which happens to be the whole love life fiasco, she started Chapter 2 as her podcast. The podcast aims to share stories of people who have gone through significant life changes. Rhea wants to celebrate personal growth and encourage others to embrace their own “Chapter 2.”

During her chat with Sushmita Sen, she talks about the importance of moving forward and accepting change, which is something she has experienced in her own life. The podcast serves as a way for Rhea to heal and inspire others to find strength in their own challenges. But these days, podcasts of some top heroines like Samantha have no takers and we have to see how Rhea fares.

