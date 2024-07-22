Prabhas’ Fauji: In Search Of Pakistan Heroine?

Many Pakistani actresses have made a name for themselves in Bollywood films, but they haven’t ever starred in any Telugu movie. Their talent has crossed borders, allowing them to star in popular Indian movies, but some political implications have stopped their arrival in Mumbai earlier. However, it looks like once again these beauties might come back.

According to the grapevine, Hanu Raghavapudi is reportedly considering Pakistani actress Sajal Aly for a lead role opposite Prabhas in his upcoming film, “Fauji.” Other actresses are also in contention, but Sajal Aly is a strong candidate due to her acclaimed performances on television, they say. Also, she impressed the audience with her role in Sridevi’s ‘Mom’ movie too. The film’s production team is optimistic about securing the cast, although political factors regarding cross-border collaborations may influence the final decision.

Earlier we have some notable Pak beauties sizzling in Indian movies. Mahira Khan is one of the most recognized actresses, known for her role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in “Raees”. Saba Qamar gained acclaim for her performance in “Hindi Medium,” where she starred alongside Irrfan Khan. Other actresses like Mawra Hocane and Humaima Malik have also made successful debuts in Bollywood films, showcasing their acting skills.

Anyway, let’s see if a Pak actress will romance Prabhas in his next or not.

Tags Prabhas Fauji Prabhas Fauji Heroine

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯