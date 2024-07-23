Suriya44: Talented Hero’s Intense Eyes Impress Again

The first look at Suriya’s upcoming film “Suriya 44” was released at 12:12 AM today, just in time for his birthday. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, known for his unique storytelling, the film began shooting in the beautiful Andaman Islands, promising a stunning backdrop for the story. And here is how the glimpse is as they announced the arrival of ‘The One’.

In fact, the glimpse has Suriya coming out of a big fort-like structure and fans are amazed by Suriya’s intense, blinkless expression, which reminded many of his powerful role in “Vikram.” This sneak peek has created a buzz among audiences, hinting at a character that is both intriguing and strong. But then, Karthik Subbaraj is saying that the film is full of comedy and love angle. Of course, the film is likely to become a breather to fading starlet Pooja Hegde who has no big Telugu film in hand at the moment.

Also, the glimpse features Suriya walking in slow motion, accompanied by a captivating music score by Santhosh Narayanan who recently scored for Kalki 2898 AD. This combination of visuals and sound is quite stylish, especially given the director’s knack for telling compelling stories, surely it looks like Suriya is going to impress the Telugu audience as well this time.

Tags Suriya44

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯