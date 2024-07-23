How ‘Kalki’ Was Split into Two Parts? Nagi’s Comedy!

After the huge success of “Kalki 2898 AD,” which has already earned over ₹1000 crores at the box office, director Nag Ashwin has shared how the film was made into two parts.

Earlier in a press conference, Nagi explained that while the film was initially planned as a single movie, the complexity of the story and the need to properly develop its four main characters led to the decision to split it.

But the other day, the director shared a story on Instagram, where he showcased a chit that has ‘2’ written on it, hinting that they have taken the lottery from chits, and that’s how they decided to split the film into two parts. But that sounds like an absolute comedy by the talented filmmaker. How could one decide to spend crores and make the film in two parts just by believing in a chit? This isn’t a toss committed before the cricket match.

As “Kalki 2898 AD” continues to do well in theaters, it looks like Nag Ashwin wants to create some fun and make the audience engage more with the thoughts of the movie. Otherwise, there’s no way a chit taken in a lottery decide such stuff.

