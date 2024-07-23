Actor Clarifies His ‘Not Vibing’ Comments On Janhvi Kapoor

The Devara actress Janhvi Kapoor acted in a thriller movie Ulajh in Hindi. The movie is gearing up for release on August 2 this year.

Meanwhile, during the movie’s promotions, actor Gulshan Devaiah commented that he ‘didn’t vibe at all’ with Janhvi Kapoor during Ulajh and further said ‘Don’t think she finds me interesting’ during an interview. These comments turned the center of discussion and the actor now sets the record straight.

‘Now during another interview, Gulshan clarifies, ‘I’m, not saying it’s my fault or Janhvi’s fault. There are other ways of getting the job done. I never felt a lack of connection with her while doing a scene. It’s not that I didn’t want to see her face! But you can’t expect a family-like situation on every set.’

Gulshan further feels that the audience won’t notice any difference on screen. He says Janhvi and him have very different approaches to working and despite that, everything comes together because they’re professionals.

