VD12: 40% Shoot Left, No Leaks Please

The new look from the sets of Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12 has leaked and gone viral on social media. The makers who have been quiet about the updates so far, have come out asking the fans not to share the leaked picture and instead wait for the official update.

The VD12 makers released a statement that reads, ‘Dear Rowdy fans, we share your excitement and enthusiasm! Team #VD12 is working very hard to bring you an unforgettable theatrical experience. Till date, we have completed 60% of the hoot and are currently filming in Sri Lanka.

For the past six months, we have been keeping details under wraps preserving the first look for a red-hot official unveiling. We kindly ask you to refrain from sharing any leaks and wait for the official announcement, coming very soon!

Well, the Gautam Tinnanuri directional spy thriller is carrying a lot of expectations for now. It has to be seen how thrilling the first look is going to be.

