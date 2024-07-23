From Vishwambhara To #Akhil6, What Is The Next Update?

Sometimes it is overwhelming with the updates from the most awaited films and sometimes it is like a dry time with no updates at all. There are many exciting films in the making and a few updates and announcements from them already enticed the fans. Let us see what is coming next from most of the films under making.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next is fantasy thriller Vishwambhara in Vassishta’s direction. The next update from the movie is the first look and teaser. Balayya’s next is NBK109 Bobby’s direction is going to reveal the title in the next update.

#VenkyAnil3 is rumored to be titled Sankrathiki Vastunnam and the next update is the first look. Raviteja’s Mr. Bachchan’s first single is out and the next will be the second single.

Nagarjuna and Akhil are yet to announce their next project. Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel will be announcing the release date.

Pawan Kalyan’s #TheyCallHimOG will be reveaing the release date next. Prabhas’s Raja Saab is coming up with a glimpse soon. Devara and Game Changer will be releasing the respective second singles. SSMB29 is yet to make the announcement though there are a lot of speculations and theories on the story.

Pushpa 2 The Rule will be sending another teaser before the actual trailer. Saripodha Sanivaaram will be releasing a third single. Robinhood’s first single will be coming out soon. Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12 title announcement and first-look glimpse are expected soon. Ram Pothineni’s Double Ismart trailer will be coming.

Well, there is no current update on Hari Hara Veera Mallu and a few other films for now. It has to be seen how the waiting fans react to the updates when they arrive.

Tags NBK109 Title Pushpa 2 Pushpa 2 Teaser Vishwambhara Trailer

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯