Kalki’s Success Rejuvenates Team Raja Saab’s Spirits

Though a film usually has been planned long back, external factors do tend to influence a film’s team during its shoot and even post production. Sometimes these factors may bring a positive or constructive change, some other times it might just be the opposite. But a positive change did occur recently.

Speaking at a recent event held to promote an upcoming music festival, director Maruthi and music composer Thaman have emphatically stated that the success of Prabhas’ latest film Kalki 2898 AD has changed the way they will be approaching his upcoming film The Raja Saab, which they are associated with.

Maruthi states that the success of Kalki 2898 AD has revived a theatrical ecosystem that was practically on a ventilator till recently, with massive single screen shutdowns and whatnot. The joy of the film’s success aside, Maruthi also mentions that they are now all the more motivated to work harder and deliver an entertaining blockbuster.

While Maruthi refused to give more updates on The Raja Saab, he had also mentioned that his daughter Hiya Dasari is also working in the film in an unofficial capacity, lending her creative inputs and impressing all.

Echoing Maruthi’s sentiments, Thaman also reveals that the music of The Raja Saab is going to be as commercial as it gets. He also mentions that it has been a long time we have seen Prabhas in a film with an out-and-out commercial album, and this aspect seems to motivate Thaman immensely as he is working on the film’s score.

